Roanoke City Public Schools host vaccination clinics Friday for students ages 12 and up

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Public Schools partnered with Carilion Clinic to offer Vaccination Clinics at both Patrick Henry and William Fleming High Schools. The clinics are for Roanoke city students ages 12 and up.

The Patrick Henry High School Principal, Anthony Frazier, said he’s excited to see the school becoming an even safer place for students, faculty and staff.

“It’s alleviating a lot of anxiety from both our students and teachers, it’s giving students a chance to feel as though they can get out and be around others without worrying about, ‘Am I going to catch something? Will I get sick?,’” Frazier said.

This school vaccination clinic offered a convenient way for kids to get vaccinated.

“We have our students here for a good seven hours a day, this is a place they feel safe and they trust their school nurses, and so it’s a great place to get these kids,” Ellen Carroll, Carilion School Nurse Manager for Roanoke City Schools, said.

Parents pre-registered their children online, giving their kids permission to get their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Some students also showed up to get their second dose.

“There are some limitations with testing at this time of year and it being a holiday weekend, but we’re pleased with the turnout,” Carroll said.

Roanoke City schools has one more clinic planned for June 22nd--the first day of summer school.

“The great news is that when the VDH comes to gives immunizations here on June 22nd, we will be able to give not only COVID-19 vaccine second doses but also school required immunizations,” Carroll explained.

“This is the beginning of getting back to a normal school day and school year,” Frazier said.

