Salem Red Sox to host COVID vaccine clinic, give recipients a free ticket

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Red Sox are encouraging people to get their COVID vaccines at Salem Memorial Ballpark on Sunday.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts will be setting up a mobile clinic outside the stadium’s main gate from 2 to 6 pm.

Prior registration is not required.

“We just want to encourage people to come out and get the vaccine. Obviously, things are slowly starting to return to normal and we were presented with an opportunity to have the vaccine clinic here and we certainly wanted to be a part of that and encourage people to come out and take advantage of it,” said Salem general manager Allen Lawrence.

Anyone who gets a shot will also get a free ticket to the 4:00 game that day between the Sox and the Myrtle Beach Pelicans.

