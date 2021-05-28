Splash Valley Water Park, Roanoke pools ready for summer 2021

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Excitement filled the air as kids and adults enjoyed opening day at Splash Valley.

“A lot of people are just thankful that we’re open and kicking off summer,” said Alex North, with Roanoke County Parks and Rec.

After nearly two years of idle waters, the splashing, the sliding, and the crowds returned Friday.

“We just missed their smiling faces and missed them being out here, and we’re just thankful that we’re able to be out here at Splash Valley and operating in 2021,” said North.

The park will now be open Friday through Monday each week through the end of the summer. You can buy a season pass or get daily tickets at the gate.

“It’s a great place for families and kids and adults of all ages to come, whether you want to go through the current river or slide down the big bowl slide, it’s a great place for everyone to come, cool off in the summer, and enjoy some great time here,” said North.

Meanwhile, across town, the City of Roanoke’s two pools, Washington Park Pool and Fallon Park Pool, are both set to reopen on June 4 after being closed all of last summer.

“We’re excited to have everybody back and we’re looking for a fun, safe summer,” said Lauren Woodson, Roanoke’s community recreation coordinator.

Washington Park Pool will be open every day but Wednesdays throughout the summer.

Fallon Park Pool will be open every day but Mondays.

Both pools will allow up to 300 guests, which is full capacity, and COVID restrictions will be minor.

“The only thing we’re going to ask people to do is in more enclosed areas like the bathrooms and the concession counters is just to wear a mask just to protect our staff,” said Woodson.

