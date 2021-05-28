Suspects wanted after Bedford assault, armed robbery
Citizens can contact 540-875-7526 with any helpful tips regarding the case.
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are searching for two male suspects after an alleged assault and armed robbery on Tuesday night at a home on Jeter Street.
According to Bedford Police, two people wearing dark clothing and masks forced their way into a home in the 500 block and used a gun to demand money.
After allegedly assaulting two people in the house, they left in an unknown direction.
