Suspects wanted after Bedford assault, armed robbery

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Police are searching for two male suspects after an alleged assault and armed robbery on Tuesday night at a home on Jeter Street.

According to Bedford Police, two people wearing dark clothing and masks forced their way into a home in the 500 block and used a gun to demand money.

After allegedly assaulting two people in the house, they left in an unknown direction.

Citizens can contact 540-875-7526 with any helpful tips regarding the case.

