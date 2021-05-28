Advertisement

Virginia Children’s Theatre readies for new productions

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” and “Oz: A Staged Concert” are hitting Roanoke stages.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Children’s Theatre is bringing the fun to audiences this summer with two new outdoor productions!

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” and “Oz: A Staged Concert” are hitting Roanoke stages.

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” can be seen at the Church of God Campground at 8018 Angel Ln. on June 3, 4 and 12.

“Oz: A Staged Concert” will be showing in Elmwood Park on the Mainstage on July 30, July 31 and August 1.

Click here for more.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden and Governor Northam speak in Alexandria, Virginia on the day COVID...
President Biden, Governor Northam speak as Virginia drops COVID restrictions
Showers and storms develop during the afternoon.
Memorial Day weekend system to bring storms Friday
Ronnie Marshall Photo
Murder charges filed in Virginia killing of married couple
Martinsville City Council has been discussing reversion during closed sessions.
More than 500 Martinsville city employees will lose jobs to reversion
Teen taken to Roanoke hospital with gunshot wound

Latest News

The Firefighter Family Path 2021
The Firefighter Family Path 2021
Free Seats
Free Seats
McClellan Candidate
McClellan Candidate
Jennifer McClellan says she has the experience, effectiveness and fresh ideas Virginians are...
McClellan cites experience, effectiveness in run for Governor
The greatest rain chances Saturday will be late in the afternoon and into the evening.
May 28 - Holiday weekend forecast