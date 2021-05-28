Virginia Children’s Theatre readies for new productions

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Children’s Theatre is bringing the fun to audiences this summer with two new outdoor productions!

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” and “Oz: A Staged Concert” are hitting Roanoke stages.

“Junie B. Jones: The Musical” can be seen at the Church of God Campground at 8018 Angel Ln. on June 3, 4 and 12.

“Oz: A Staged Concert” will be showing in Elmwood Park on the Mainstage on July 30, July 31 and August 1.

