Watch for strong storms this afternoon

Quiet weather this morning

Widespread showers and storms Friday; some severe

Cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend

No surprise, but it's been pretty dry as of late. The latest drought monitor has our entire area "abnormally dry" for the first time in awhile! Thankfully the weather pattern looks more active heading into June. #vawx pic.twitter.com/Et7G3gVezs — WDBJ7 Weather (@WDBJ7Weather) May 27, 2021

FRIDAY

We’ll finally get a decent chance of a more widespread rain event Friday as a low pressure system swings a front our way. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon with those in Central VA in a Slight Risk . The main threat with any storms would be large hail, damaging winds, and the tornado risk is low, but not zero. Remain weather aware Friday.

In terms of timing, we could see some light showers later this morning, but storms likely won’t develop until around lunchtime and continue to move east through the afternoon.

Scattered strong to severe storms will be likely along passing front. (WDBJ7 Weather)

Rain showers and storms are likely Friday into Saturday. (WDBJ Weather)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

Following the storms Friday, we’ll see unsettled and much cooler weather this weekend (highs in the 60s and 70s). This is the result of cloudier and wet conditions along with a northerly flow behind the low pressure system. Rain chances will be much more sparse Saturday and Sunday with only a few passing showers, so nothing too bad for those weekend plans.

In terms of rainfall totals, it will come down to who sees the heavy storms Friday. Most areas will likely pick up .25″-.50″ with up to an inch or two for those who see the heavy rain.

Most of the area will see between 0.25-0.50", but some isolated spots could get 1-2" from heavier downpours. (WDBJ Weather)

High pressure will filter in behind the system Monday allowing for more settled weather. Temperatures will also begin warming back into the 70s with the return of sunshine.

Showers and storms the first part of the weekend with drier weather moving in by Monday. (WDBJ Weather)

