Watch for strong storms this afternoon
Showers continue through most of the holiday weekend
WEATHER HEADLINES
- Quiet weather this morning
- Widespread showers and storms Friday; some severe
- Cooler, unsettled Memorial Day weekend
FRIDAY
We’ll finally get a decent chance of a more widespread rain event Friday as a low pressure system swings a front our way. There is an increasing chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday as well. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon with those in Central VA in a Slight Risk. The main threat with any storms would be large hail, damaging winds, and the tornado risk is low, but not zero. Remain weather aware Friday.
In terms of timing, we could see some light showers later this morning, but storms likely won’t develop until around lunchtime and continue to move east through the afternoon.
MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND
Following the storms Friday, we’ll see unsettled and much cooler weather this weekend (highs in the 60s and 70s). This is the result of cloudier and wet conditions along with a northerly flow behind the low pressure system. Rain chances will be much more sparse Saturday and Sunday with only a few passing showers, so nothing too bad for those weekend plans.
In terms of rainfall totals, it will come down to who sees the heavy storms Friday. Most areas will likely pick up .25″-.50″ with up to an inch or two for those who see the heavy rain.
High pressure will filter in behind the system Monday allowing for more settled weather. Temperatures will also begin warming back into the 70s with the return of sunshine.
