White’s Travel Center starts regular vaccine clinic for truckers

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - “We get about 2,000 trucks a day,” explained Bobby Berkstresser, the owner of White’s Travel Center. “We actually do about 5,000 cash register transactions a day, so not just truck drivers but tourists and locals, a combination of everybody.”

White’s Travel Center is a busy place.

“White’s is at the intersection of 81 and 64,” said Dr. Rob Marsh. “And so this is a big area, a big traffic flow, and I’m really optimistic we can get a lot of people and fight this virus.”

Dr. Marsh is doing that by bringing vaccinations to people where they are, which for truck drivers is the truck stop.

“When we realized, talking with Bobby, that we have this whole population of drivers that haven’t been able to get vaccinated, for whatever reason,” he said, “whether they couldn’t get to a vaccination center or it just wasn’t convenient for them.”

“I’m not sure that everybody understands just how important trucking is,” Berkstresser said. “If we don’t get deliveries, nothing happens.”

“They have all three vaccines,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-6th Dist.). He stopped by to have a look.

“We’re trying to keep 81 the economic backbone of Virginia, and to get that happening we need to get truckers vaccinated,” Cline said.

“It’s our business,” said Berkstresser. “But the more we can do, the better off it is for both of us.”

They plan to have the clinic every Tuesday through Thursday throughout the summer.

