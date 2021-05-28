Advertisement

Woman killed in Tazewell Co. crash, driver facing DUI charges

Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are investigating a Tazewell County crash that left one person dead and another facing charges.

The incident happened just after noon Thursday in the 34100 block of Governor G.C. Peery Highway. The driver of a Honda Civic was going west and ran off the right side of the road into a ditch; the vehicle continued and hit a utility pole and culvert before overturning.

The driver, 60-year-old Mark C. Dillow, of North Tazewell, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He has been charged with DUI.

The passenger, 58-year-old Cynthia H. Dillow, died at the scene. Both were wearing seatbelts.

