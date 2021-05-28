Advertisement

Wythe County man sentenced to prison on child pornography charges

Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County
Anthony Edmonds, convicted on child pornography charges in Wythe County(Wythe County Commonwealth's Attorney)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Wythe County man has been to prison after being convicted of child pornography charges.

Anthony Edmonds was sentenced Thursday in Wythe County Circuit Court, having been found guilty of one count of possession of child pornography and 29 counts of possession of child pornography (second or subsequent). 

Edmonds was sentenced to 30 years in prison. After serving 15 years, the remaining 15 will be suspended for 15 years and he will be placed on active supervised probation for five years. He will have to register as a violent sex offender when he is released from prison. 

“Mr. Edmonds has 15 years to think about the crimes he has committed. The children in these images have been exploited beyond belief and Mr. Edmonds only helped further perpetrate that exploitation. I have said before that we are here to protect the innocent, and we will continue to do so” said Wythe County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

In closing arguments at the sentencing hearing, the Commonwealth argued there were two sides to Edmonds, one kind and generous, with the other addicted to pornography, specifically child pornography, as there were more than 700 images found on his computer.

The Commonwealth told the judge Edmonds confessed twice in interviews with investigators, but took no responsibility or showed remorse when giving his version of events to the probation officer writing the pre-sentence report. 

“That tells me everything I need to know about Mr. Edmonds,” said the prosecutor, when arguing that you cannot change what you do not acknowledge. 

