Cool and damp conditions expected for the holiday weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

Lots of clouds and cooler temperatures expected for the weekend

Showers increase later today and linger into Sunday morning

Drier weather by Memorial Day (Monday)

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

We’ll keep unsettled and much cooler weather this weekend. Daytime highs will only reach the 60s on Saturday and Sunday thanks to the generally cloudy skies and damp conditions, along with a northerly flow behind the low pressure system. Overnight lows will drop to the 40s and 50s.

SHOWER CHANCES: It won’t be raining all weekend long, but showers are likely Saturday with the greatest coverage during the late afternoon through the evening. We’ll still keep showers around Sunday, but not as widespread and mainly in the morning hours.

WEEKEND RAINFALL: In terms of rainfall totals, it will come down to location. The pattern won’t be conducive to getting the same amounts for everyone. Most areas will likely see at least .25″-.50″ with off/on weekend showers, with up to an inch or two for those who see repeated storms.

Showers and storms are likely Saturday and Sunday. (WDBJ7)

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY)

High pressure will filter in behind the system Monday allowing for more settled, sunny weather for those holiday cookouts. Temperatures will also begin warming back into the 70s with the return of sunshine.

