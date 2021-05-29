Advertisement

Mountain Lake Lodge welcomes holiday visitors as COVID restrictions let up

The New River Valley scenic destination says this could be the busiest summer it has yet.
The New River Valley scenic destination says this could be the busiest summer it has yet.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular New River Valley scenic destination is ready for Memorial Day visitors and to get back to a more ‘normal’ that we are used to seeing.

Mountain Lake Lodge is sold out for the holiday weekend, and it has high hopes for the upcoming summer months as COVID restrictions continue to be lifted.

“Now that we’re getting back to some normalcy it’s really nice,” lodge visitor Carlen Lehmann said. “I have such a love of nature and I’ve been starting to get out and go to some places. I feel like I have this backlog to make up for this last 15 months, so I’m really spurred just to get outside.”

Lehmann was unwinding by the bar Friday night. She’s visiting from Austin, Texas hiking the Appalachian Trail. She started last weekend and has now hiked 85 miles of the trail in Virginia, craving to get away.

“So much of Mountain Lake is outside and that’s why people love to come here,” General Manager Heidi Stone said. “We have 22 miles of hiking trails, so being outside is really what Mountain Lake is all about, coming and enjoying the 2,600 acres that we have here.”

Things are starting to feel normal again. Tables are still spaced out at the restaurant while the bar is back in action with people allowed to sit at the counter again. Both are options along with bubble ball, archery tag and now a gator tour to get you to the top of the higher peaks if you’re not able to hike all the way up.

“If you’re someone who cannot hike straight up to Bald Knob, you could actually pay for a gator tour that would take you to the top of Bald Knob and some of the other high peaks that we have here on the property.”

“You don’t have to be a guest to do any of the recreation that we have on the property,” Stone said.

The outdoors, a magnet drawing people like Lehmann to want to visit again when she has more free time.

“Come on out and experience it for yourself,” Lehmann said.

If you are fully vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask on the property. That’s just one of the ways that Mountain Lake Lodge is excited to welcome people back to a more normal time and summer.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Biden and Governor Northam speak in Alexandria, Virginia on the day COVID...
President Biden, Governor Northam speak as Virginia drops COVID restrictions
Wetter, cooler weather is expected for the holiday weekend.
Cool, damp weather expected for the holiday weekend
Martinsville City Council has been discussing reversion during closed sessions.
More than 500 Martinsville city employees will lose jobs to reversion
TBI officials said Daphne Westbrook was found safe in Samson, Alabama.
18-year-old missing from Chattanooga since 2019 found safe
Local businesses adjust to lifted COVID restrictions

Latest News

The town’s biggest celebration of the year is set to return this summer after taking a year off...
Steppin’ Out to return for 40th anniversary celebration
A new documentary, 'Rock Castle Home,' tells the story of a Floyd County community displaced by...
New documentary highlights history of Rock Castle Gorge
Virtual D-Day Ceremony 2021
Virtual D-Day Ceremony 2021
Businesses Back With Restrictions Lifted
Businesses Back With Restrictions Lifted