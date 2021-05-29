Mountain Lake Lodge welcomes holiday visitors as COVID restrictions let up

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A popular New River Valley scenic destination is ready for Memorial Day visitors and to get back to a more ‘normal’ that we are used to seeing.

Mountain Lake Lodge is sold out for the holiday weekend, and it has high hopes for the upcoming summer months as COVID restrictions continue to be lifted.

“Now that we’re getting back to some normalcy it’s really nice,” lodge visitor Carlen Lehmann said. “I have such a love of nature and I’ve been starting to get out and go to some places. I feel like I have this backlog to make up for this last 15 months, so I’m really spurred just to get outside.”

Lehmann was unwinding by the bar Friday night. She’s visiting from Austin, Texas hiking the Appalachian Trail. She started last weekend and has now hiked 85 miles of the trail in Virginia, craving to get away.

“So much of Mountain Lake is outside and that’s why people love to come here,” General Manager Heidi Stone said. “We have 22 miles of hiking trails, so being outside is really what Mountain Lake is all about, coming and enjoying the 2,600 acres that we have here.”

Things are starting to feel normal again. Tables are still spaced out at the restaurant while the bar is back in action with people allowed to sit at the counter again. Both are options along with bubble ball, archery tag and now a gator tour to get you to the top of the higher peaks if you’re not able to hike all the way up.

“If you’re someone who cannot hike straight up to Bald Knob, you could actually pay for a gator tour that would take you to the top of Bald Knob and some of the other high peaks that we have here on the property.”

“You don’t have to be a guest to do any of the recreation that we have on the property,” Stone said.

The outdoors, a magnet drawing people like Lehmann to want to visit again when she has more free time.

“Come on out and experience it for yourself,” Lehmann said.

If you are fully vaccinated, you are not required to wear a mask on the property. That’s just one of the ways that Mountain Lake Lodge is excited to welcome people back to a more normal time and summer.

