NCAA Softball: UCLA shuts out Hokies to tie series; Dukes upset Mizzou to take series lead

Bruins starter Megan Faraimo shut down the Hokies’ lineup, allowing just one hit and striking out 11.
James Madison softball defeated 8-seed Missouri 2-1 on Friday night.
By Anthony Romano
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 12:42 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (WDBJ) - After upsetting the Bruins on Thursday night, the Virginia Tech bats went quiet on Friday night as No. 2 UCLA defeated the Hokies 2-0, forcing a decisive third game in the NCAA super regional.

Bruins starter Megan Faraimo shut down the Hokies’ lineup, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 through 7.0 shutout innings.

UCLA got its runs on two solo home runs off Keely Rochard - one from Maya Brady and one from Aaliyah Jordan.

The final game of the best-of-three series is set for Saturday at 9:30 p.m. in Los Angeles.

ODICCI OVERWHELMS TIGERS

Meanwhile, in Columbia, Missouri, James Madison went toe-to-toe with the 8-seeded Missouri Tigers in Game 1 on Friday night, with the Dukes scoring two in the 7th inning and holding on for a 2-1 win.

Both pitchers held their opposing lineups scoreless through six innings. James Madison got to Missouri’s Jordan Weber in the 7th, with Emily Phillips driving in one run on an RBI single with the bases loaded.

Lauren Bernett followed it up with a sacrifice fly to give the Dukes a 2-0 lead.

JMU ace Odicci Alexander matched Weber’s zeroes until the 7th, when she also ran into trouble. The redshirt senior walked four in the frame, forcing home a run to make it a 2-1 game with two outs.

But Alexander got Brooke Wilmes to fly out to finish off an otherwise sparkling 7-inning, 1-hit, 10-strikeout performance.

The Dukes and Tigers meet again Saturday at 7 p.m. in Columbia with James Madison needing one win in the next two to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

