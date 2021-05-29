Advertisement

New documentary highlights history of Rock Castle Gorge

By Joe Dashiell
Published: May. 28, 2021 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLOYD CO., Va. (WDBJ) - A new documentary highlights our region’s Appalachian history, and a community that is gone, but clearly not forgotten.

‘Rock Castle Home’ tells the story of a community in Floyd County that was displaced by the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The documentary also focuses on the people in our area who continue to keep its memory alive.

Duke University Professor Charles Thompson is the Director & Executive Producer of ‘Rock Castle Home.’

“It’s, I like to say, the Blue Ridge Parkway story told from the ground up,” Thompson said in an interview. “It’s about history and culture and the economics of the region.”

A screening this weekend at the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke is sold out, but the film is scheduled to air on public television this summer, and will stream online in the fall.

