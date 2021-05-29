Roanoke residents take walk through history to honor veterans at Evergreen Burial Park

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents are honoring those who served our country with a new Memorial Day tradition--an observance tour.

Folks walked through history at Evergreen Burial Park, listening to living history actors and learning about notable veterans buried there. It was a gloomy day full of solemn remembrance and reflection for those who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

“Memorial Day is a good time to remind us that we need to remember those people that have made what we have today possible,” Barbara Duerk, a Roanoke resident who joined the tour, said. She wanted to pay tribute to veterans, including several of her relatives.

“Freedom is not free, so for Memorial Day and me and my family, we set a time to remember those people who have sacrificed,” Duerk said,

She and other Roanoke residents walked around the cemetery, stopping at different graves of war veterans to hear from dressed up living history actors about the veterans’ achievements. The first stop was at the grave of Bill Overstreet to honor him and Eddie Simpson.

“Those are US WWII pilots who risked their lives so many times in order that we might live in a country with freedom and liberty,” Lee Anthony, a veteran and Living History Actor, said.

Evergreen Memorial Trust organized this observance tour for the first time and plans to hold it again next year.

“We had four really powerful stories, engaging, interesting, a lot of detail,” Donald Wilson, President of Evergreen Burial Park and Evergreen Memorial Trust, said.

“If we do not study history, we are doomed to repeat it. We learn from what others have done. We have a nation which is built on sacrifice,” Anthony added.

“Let us not forget,” Duerk said.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1264 placed flags last week at around 4,000 graves spanning 150 years to honor these veterans.

