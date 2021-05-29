Salem Museum showcases Fallen Defenders Display

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Salem Museum held a special exhibit Saturday called the Fallen Defenders Past to Present.

It features a timeline display of uniforms, headwear, footwear and weapons of the American army. It spans from the revolutionary days to today, representing 15 eras.

This display is usually seen outdoors and presented in the form of a battle cross, but it was moved indoors due to the rainy weather.

“Hopefully people will see and realize the gradual changes overtime and to realize that especially on Memorial Day that freedom isn’t free,” David Gilmer, a Living Historian, said.

You can see the outdoor version of the display on Monday, May 31st--Memorial Day--at the D-Day Memorial in Bedford.

