State Police investigate fatal Amherst Co. crash

(Associated Press)
By Pete DeLuca
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMHERST Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash along the Rt. 29 Bypass in Amherst Co.

Troopers were called to the scene the Rt. 29 Bypass near the Galts Mill Rd. overpass just before 6:00 Saturday morning.

Investigators say a woman was hit by a vehicle and killed.

Her remains are being taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for autopsy, examination and identification.

VSP is asking anyone who may have seen a woman on the Rt. 29 Bypass or walking on Galts Mill Road prior to 6:00 am, or has any information to share, to call 434-352-7128 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

As of 9:00 am, the north and southbound lanes of the Rt. 29 Bypass are shut down.

Drivers are being detoured to routes 210 and 130.

