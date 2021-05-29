Steppin’ Out to return for 40th anniversary celebration

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The town’s biggest celebration of the year is set to return this summer for its 40th anniversary.

Steppin’ Out draws thousands of folks across our hometowns to visit Downtown Blacksburg businesses that haven’t seen as many customers as they do when Virginia Tech students are in town. The festival was canceled last year due to coronavirus concerns.

This year, the celebration will be held Aug. 6 and 7. It might look a little bit different, but safety is top of mind.

“Safety is still a priority for us so things will be spaced out a little bit differently than in years past, but we’re excited to have people back downtown, especially to celebrate the 40th anniversary,” event coordinator Amelia Tuckwiller said.

Bands are lined up for the festival. Downtown Blacksburg, Inc. plans to release those names and more details on what you can expect soon. We will keep you updated as details become available.

