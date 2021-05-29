Virginia COVID percent positivity drops to 2.5%

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 675,165 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Saturday, May 29, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 322 from the 674,843 reported Friday, a smaller increase than the 404 new cases reported from Thursday to Friday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,082,422 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Friday, up from the 8,020,944 doses reported Thursday. 54.2% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 43.7% fully-vaccinated. 66.4% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 54.9% are fully vaccinated. New numbers for Saturday have not yet been reported.

As of Friday, Governor Ralph Northam lifted all remaining coronavirus-related distancing and capacity restrictions; this is two weeks earlier than planned.

7,415,536 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Saturday, with a 2.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, down from the 2.6% reported Friday.

As of Saturday, there were 11,160 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,156 Friday.

524 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Saturday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, up from the 514 reported Friday. 56,013 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

