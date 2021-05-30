Advertisement

Chatham community helps distribute water bottles after residents lose running water due to waterline breach

Folks load water bottles into Chatham residents' cars after they lose running water.
Folks load water bottles into Chatham residents' cars after they lose running water.(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Va. (WDBJ) - In Pittsylvania County, neighbors in Chatham still have limited access to running water. A waterline break is still being fixed and the town is under a boil water advisory.

Fire department volunteers, police officers, and other town officials have been loading water into Chatham residents’ cars Sunday at the Old Dutch Super Market parking lot.

“It’s inconvenient but concerning at the same time,” Chatham resident Mason Jones said.

“It’s frustrating,” Chatham Mayor Will Pace added.

Saturday, folks suddenly started noticing barely any water was running from their sinks and shower heads.

“I actually was taking a shower and noticed the water pressure was low,” Jones said.

A 12-inch waterline broke Saturday--cutting water supply to neighbors and forcing the town to enact a boil water notice.

“One of our town crew members discovered it, it was in a forest, swampy area in between Cherry Stone Creek and Columbia Forest Products, and it was a really bad one, when the leak happened we lost 1,000 gallons per minutes,” Pace said.

This waterline breach is one of the worst ones Chatham has seen because of it’s hard-to-get-to location and drastic affect on citizens.

“I do not have water. No one in Chatham has water. It’s that bad,” Pace said.

Now the community is stepping up to help one another with organizations like God’s Pit Crew distributing water bottles.

“That is typical Chatham, when something happens and there is a problem, the community comes together and helps,” Pace said.

Benjamin Paris, who doesn’t have water himself, made several trips Sunday to hand out supplies to a nearby apartment complex.

“We’re just very involved in the church and the community and there are a lot of people that we know who have need, and we just can fill that,” Paris said.

No running water also means no water to flush toilets, so the the Chatham Fire Department brought in a drop tank.

“They can fill up containers, buckets and take it back to the house and whenever they need to use the restroom, they can pour it into the toilet and flush,” Andrew Foster, Assistant Chief of the Chatham Fire Department, said.

Jones: “Trying to stay positive about it,” Jones said.

“Things just happen, but that’s the cool thing about the community, they come together, and things will be alright and they’ll get fixed when they get fixed.”

If you are still in need of bottled water, you can check with the Chatham Fire Department.

