Cloudy and cool today, but 70s return on Monday

WEATHER HEADLINES

Clouds linger through the morning

Afternoon highs 15°-20° below average

Drier, warmer weather returns on Monday

SUNDAY

Cloudy and cool this morning. A few showers and some drizzle linger in some locations, but this will continue to taper off. Clouds linger into the afternoon with clouds slowly starting to decrease by this evening. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY)

High pressure will finally enter behind our wet weather system for Monday allowing for more settled, increasingly sunny weather for those holiday cookouts. After a chilly start to the day with lows in the 40s, temperatures will begin warming back into the 70s with the return of sunshine.

Sunshine and 70s return for the holiday. (WDBJ Weather)

NEXT WEEK

A warmer, southwesterly breeze will nudge temperatures back into the 80s for many areas Tuesday with partly sunny skies and a stray shower/storm.

Another low pressure system will enter the Mississippi River Valley by Wednesday delivering an increased chance of showers and storms. This same front will draw closer to our region by Thursday and Friday bringing even more showers and storms along with an increased severe potential. Afternoon highs remain in the low 80s.

