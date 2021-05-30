Advertisement

Crews respond to house fire on Smith Mountain Lake

The Moneta Volunteer Fire Department was joined by crews from Saunders, Huddleston, Bedford and the SML Marine response team.
Courtesy Moneta Volunteer FD
Courtesy Moneta Volunteer FD
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Fire crews worked overnight to extinguish the flames at a lake house on Lighthouse Lane in Huddleston.

According to Moneta Volunteer Fire Department, units responded at around 11 p.m. and found heavy fire and smoke leaving the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

