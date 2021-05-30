Mobile vaccine clinic offers free baseball tickets Sunday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks could get a free ticket to Sunday evening’s Salem Red Sox baseball game by rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A mobile vaccine clinic was set up outside the ballpark and was administering Johnson & Johnson shots.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are using these mobile clinics to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Sunday’s clinic had an extra incentive, because anyone who got a shot could see the baseball game for free.

“What we are trying to do is bring the vaccine to people and make it as convenient as we can. And if we can sweeten the deal with the Red Sox tickets so much the better,” Salem Fire & EMS Chief John Prillaman said.

The health district has several other mobile clinics planned throughout the health district this week.

