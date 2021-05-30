Advertisement

Mobile vaccine clinic offers free baseball tickets Sunday

Mobile Vaccine Clinic
Mobile Vaccine Clinic(WBDJ7)
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Folks could get a free ticket to Sunday evening’s Salem Red Sox baseball game by rolling up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine.

A mobile vaccine clinic was set up outside the ballpark and was administering Johnson & Johnson shots.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are using these mobile clinics to make it easier for people to get vaccinated.

Sunday’s clinic had an extra incentive, because anyone who got a shot could see the baseball game for free.

“What we are trying to do is bring the vaccine to people and make it as convenient as we can. And if we can sweeten the deal with the Red Sox tickets so much the better,” Salem Fire & EMS Chief John Prillaman said.

The health district has several other mobile clinics planned throughout the health district this week.

To find a complete schedule click here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police investigate fatal Amherst Co. crash
Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County
"Rudco" in front of a Virginia State Police vehicle.
Since the nose doesn’t know pot is now legal, K-9s retire
Courtesy Moneta Volunteer FD
Crews respond to house fire on Smith Mountain Lake
The town’s biggest celebration of the year is set to return this summer after taking a year off...
Steppin’ Out to return for 40th anniversary celebration

Latest News

State Police look for Nelson County hit-and-run suspect
JMU softball advances to College World Series after 7-2 defeat of No. 8 Missouri
One dead, one injured after Bedford County crash
Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County