NCAA SOFTBALL: UCLA shuts out Virginia Tech to advance to WCWS; Missouri forces Game 3 against JMU

LOS ANGELES (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech’s run in the NCAA Tournament came to an end on Saturday after No. 2 UCLA shut out the Hokies 6-0 in the winner-take-all third game of the Los Angeles super regional.

The Bruins scored two unearned runs off Tech starter Keely Rochard in the first two innings, courtesy of a pair of errors by second baseman Addy Greene.

UCLA added another run in the third on a Briana Perez solo home run, and tacked on in the fifth with a three-run bomb off the bat of Maya Brady.

Rachel Garcia bounced back in the circle for the home team, tossing seven scoreless innings of two-hit ball, striking out 13 Hokies.

The Bruins move on to the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, while the Hokies finish the season with a 37-15 overall record.

TIGERS POUNCE IN GAME 2

In the Columbia super regional, James Madison had a chance to close out 8-seed Missouri on Saturday night, but instead, the Tigers came roaring back with a six-run second to propel Mizzou to a 7-1 Game 2 win over the Dukes.

Odicci Alexander lasted just 1.2 innings, allowing all six runs in the second, though only one was earned. An error allowed the inning to continue with two outs, and Brooke Wilmes blasted a three-run home run to break it open.

Missouri and James Madison will play a decisive third game on Sunday in Columbia. First pitch is set for noon on ESPN.

