One dead, one injured after Bedford County crash

According to Virginia State Police, authorities responded at around 5 p.m. to the scene of the incident, located one mile north of Route 24.
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-vehicle crash along Route 43 on Friday has left one person dead and another injured.

According to Virginia State Police, authorities responded at around 5 p.m. to the scene of the incident, located one mile north of Route 24.

After failing to yield the right of way, a 2015 Kia Optima was hit by a 2005 Ford F-450 traveling north on Route 43.

Tonya Turner Johnson, 52 of Greensboro, NC, was driving the Kia and died at the scene.

Earl C. Ferguson, 51 of Romney, WV, was driving the Ford and was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Both victims were wearing their seatbelts.

