Senior Alert issued for man out of Frederick County

Courtesy VSP
Courtesy VSP(VSP)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 29, 2021 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Saturday in reference to Peter Jerval Brogger, 74, of Frederick County.

Brogger is 6-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair that is balding.

He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Lustiano Lane in Middletown while possibly wearing blue jeans, a red and black plaid long-sleeve button-down shirt and brown shoes.

Brogger could be driving a black 1994 Honda Civic with VA plates: VMA-8499 that is also missing its front bumper.

Brogger suffers from a cognitive impairment, adding danger to his health and safety during a disappearance.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-662-6162 and visit the Virginia State Police’s alert Twitter page for more.

