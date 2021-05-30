Senior Alert issued for man out of Frederick County

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert Saturday in reference to Peter Jerval Brogger, 74, of Frederick County.

Brogger is 6-feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair that is balding.

He was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Lustiano Lane in Middletown while possibly wearing blue jeans, a red and black plaid long-sleeve button-down shirt and brown shoes.

Brogger could be driving a black 1994 Honda Civic with VA plates: VMA-8499 that is also missing its front bumper.

Brogger suffers from a cognitive impairment, adding danger to his health and safety during a disappearance.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-662-6162 and visit the Virginia State Police’s alert Twitter page for more.

