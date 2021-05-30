State Police look for Nelson County hit-and-run suspect

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The driver of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited is wanted after allegedly hitting two bicyclists along Route 151 near Devil’s Backbone Brewery. Saturday night.

The Virginia State Police say the Jeep is missing a passenger-side mirror and sustained damage to the same side after hitting the bicyclists.

Contact 434-352-7128 with any helpful tips regarding the case.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.