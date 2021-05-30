Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A two-vehicle crash Friday along Route 11 in Botetourt County has left two people dead.

Virginia State Police say they responded Friday afternoon to the head-on crash near Valley Road where a 2000 Ford E-250 was traveling north and crossed the center line, proceeding to hit a 1998 Chevrolet 1500 pickup.

Jeffrey Shane Bradford, 41 of Bedford, was driving the Ford and died at the scene.

Tracy Scott Firestone, 58 of Troutville, was driving the Chevrolet and also died at the scene.

Both victims were not wearing seatbelts.

