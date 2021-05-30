VA COVID positivity rate remains at 2.5 for second straight day

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 675,392 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Sunday, May 30, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 227 from the 675,165 reported Saturday, a smaller increase than the 322 new cases reported from Friday to Saturday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,131,532 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Saturday, up from the 8,082,422 doses reported Friday. 54.5% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 44% fully-vaccinated. 66.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 55.3% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination numbers for Sunday have not yet been released.

Friday, Governor Ralph Northam lifted all remaining coronavirus-related distancing and capacity restrictions; this is two weeks earlier than planned.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,422,978 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Sunday, with a 2.5% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Saturday.

As of Sunday, there were 11,173 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,160 Saturday.

500 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Sunday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 524 reported Saturday. 56,283 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.