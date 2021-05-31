Accident causes power outage along Orange Ave.

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The northern portion of Orange Avenue and the surrounding area is without power.

A single-vehicle accident impacted a transformer pole. Power lines are down nearby.

Barricades have been set up to divert traffic and keep others from passing through the area.

Right now, there is no estimated time for power to be restored.

WDBJ is still working to learn the cause of the accident. It is still under investigation.

