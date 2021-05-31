Annual Memorial Day service returns in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - “You see military personnel are cut from a different cloth, regardless of rather an officer or enlisted every military member takes a oath to protect the constitution or gives their life in their defense,” said Army 1st Sergeant Anthony Ybarra.

After having a smaller service in 2020 due to the pandemic, Martinsville and Henry County veterans and supporters, renewed their Memorial Day tradition at Roselawn Burial Grounds Monday afternoon.

“You tend to lose a level of that closeness that you build up over the years with your friends and family, so this was a good first step for us,” said veteran and service host, W.C. Fowlkes.

After the America flag was placed at half staff and the band finished their salutes to the armed forces, Ybarra, who served seven tours overseas in the Army, delivered a sobering message remembering the moments before deployment.

“You see each family unit gather together closer, tears are either held back or allowed to fall,” said Ybarra.

Painting a picture of what a troop thinks about before heading into battle.

“I can tell you personally when you get on the bus you look at your family long and hard and wonder, ‘Is this the last time I’m going to see them? Will I come home?’” said Ybarra.

Through all of that, Ybarra says the mission to the country becomes the priority.

“Those feelings are swallowed and put on a shelf, again veterans are cut from different cloth,” added Ybarra.

As the fallen are remember on Memorial Day, Ybarra hopes veterans will come together to prevent others from losing their life to suicide after war returning home.

“In my mind it is to ensure that they gather together with these other veterans to fight these demons to order to continue on with their life and end the war for them,” said Ybarra.

