Boy Scout Troop 44 helps lead Memorial Day ceremony at Smithfield’s Preston Family Cemetery

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Historic Smithfield house in Blacksburg held a Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony honoring those who served. But it was a new generation leading this year’s event.

Boy Scout Troop 44 led the services at the Smithfield’s Preston Family Cemetery. The troop led the Pledge of Allegiance and flag ceremony.

They took the opportunity to also pause, reflect and remember those in the Preston family who served in our country’s early military conflicts.

The scouts handed out and laid flowers and American flags on each veteran’s grave.

“It’s important to like acknowledge that--- even though they weren’t doing it for maybe you personally. You can live in the world you live in today because of what they did. And so, I think it’s-- it should be necessary that all people pay a little bit of respect to what everyone has done before us, to create the world we live in today,” said Boy Scout Troop 44 member Natalie Nichols.

This is the first time in more than a year the entire troop was able participate in the ceremony together.

