Buchanan American Legion, VFW hosts Memorial Day ceremony

BUCHANAN, Va. (WDBJ) - In Botetourt County, the community honored those who have died for our freedom this Memorial Day.

“I just wish that everybody would take and appreciate what has been done to protect us,” Veteran Louis Silcox said.

That protection is something Silcox does not take for granted. He served in World War II and the Korean War. He said he was on his way back to the frontlines in Korea when his company was attacked killing hundreds of soldiers.

“I still can’t talk about it. They were my brothers,” Silcox said.

That’s why this Memorial Day the American Legion Post 93 and VFW Post 5895 organized a service to make sure those lives are never forgotten.

“We would not have the freedoms that we take for granted without the sacrifices given to us,” American Legion Adjutant Daniel Garrett said.

Dozens of people gathered at the Fairview Cemetery in Buchanan to listen to speakers and reflect.

“Memorial Day provides us the chance to honor those who paid the last full measure,” 6th District Rep. Ben Cline said.

Congressman Ben Cline said the bravery of others allows us to enjoy our lives today.

“The freedoms we enjoy are so critical. And we need to remember the sacrifices made so we continue to fight for those freedoms moving forward,” he said.

Now the community is encouraging people to listen to stories from people like Silcox, so people never forget the country’s heroes.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.