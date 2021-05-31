CrossFit athletes complete Murph Challenge workout for Memorial Day

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Gym members at Roanoke Valley CrossFit completed the Murph Challenge workout Monday morning to recognize those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

The workout was named after Navy SEAL Lt. Michael Murphy who died in action and includes a mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats and ends with another mile run.

Members like veteran Eric Eberth said the challenge allows them time to reflect.

“I can remember my brothers and sisters who didn’t make it back. You suffer a little bit, it’s not an easy workout, but that’s okay because, like I said, I was injured but I still have 10 fingers, 10 toes and I get to go home to my wife, tuck my kids in bed, where a lot of people didn’t,” Eberth said.

Eberth said peoople shouldn’t feel guilty about enjoying the long weekend, but wants to encourage others to reflect and be grateful for that freedom

