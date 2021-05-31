Advertisement

Dog dies after electrical fire extends to two homes in Danville

No people were injured.
(WSAZ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A dog is dead after an electrical fire at 126 East Thomas St. extended to another property on the road.

According to the Danville Fire Department, crews responded to 130 East Thomas St. for a reported structure fire, and found the other residence also in flames.

Neighbors told crews that the property at 126 East Thomas was occupied. Officials began to search for victims while others commenced an interior attack on both properties.

The cause of the fire was deemed from an electrical source.

The Red Cross is aiding two displaced families.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene for assistance.

