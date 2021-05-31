Advertisement

Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600

It was the 269th career Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports, passing Petty Enterprises for the most in NASCAR history.
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte...
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson drives in the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C., Sunday, May 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2021 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson ended six years of struggles at Charlotte Motor Speedway, winning the Coca-Cola 600 in dominating fashion to give team owner Rick Hendrick a record-setting victory.

It was the 269th career Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports, passing Petty Enterprises for the most in NASCAR history. Twenty drivers have combined for Hendrick’s 269 wins. It also was the sixth win in 16 races this season for Hendrick.

Larson led 328 of 400 laps and all four stages for his second win of the season. He also won at Las Vegas.

Hendrick drivers took four of the top five spots, with Chase Elliott finishing second, William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth. Kyle Busch was third for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County
Courtesy Moneta Volunteer FD
Crews put out house fire at Smith Mountain Lake
JMU softball advances to College World Series after 7-2 defeat of No. 8 Missouri
One dead, one injured in Bedford County crash
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Scott Dixon of New Zealand leads the field through the first turn on the start of the...
Good company: Helio Castroneves wins Indy 500 for 4th time
JMU softball advances to College World Series after 7-2 defeat of No. 8 Missouri
UCLA defeated Virginia Tech 6-0 in Game 2 of the Los Angeles super regional on Saturday.
NCAA SOFTBALL: UCLA shuts out Virginia Tech to advance to WCWS; Missouri forces Game 3 against JMU
James Madison softball defeated 8-seed Missouri 2-1 on Friday night.
NCAA Softball: UCLA shuts out Hokies to tie series; Dukes upset Mizzou to take series lead