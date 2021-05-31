Larson gives Hendrick record-breaking win at Coca-Cola 600

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Larson ended six years of struggles at Charlotte Motor Speedway, winning the Coca-Cola 600 in dominating fashion to give team owner Rick Hendrick a record-setting victory.

It was the 269th career Cup Series win for Hendrick Motorsports, passing Petty Enterprises for the most in NASCAR history. Twenty drivers have combined for Hendrick’s 269 wins. It also was the sixth win in 16 races this season for Hendrick.

Larson led 328 of 400 laps and all four stages for his second win of the season. He also won at Las Vegas.

Hendrick drivers took four of the top five spots, with Chase Elliott finishing second, William Byron fourth and Alex Bowman fifth. Kyle Busch was third for Joe Gibbs Racing.

