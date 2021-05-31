Liberty, UVA baseball earn College World Series bids

(WDBJ) - The Commonwealth is well represented this year in the D1 Baseball College World Series Championship.

Liberty will face Duke on June 4 at noon at the same time UVA and South Carolina are also hitting the diamond in their first-round matchup.

Old Dominion is pitted against Jacksonville at 7 later that night, followed by VCU who plays Campbell at 8.

The 2021 D1 Baseball College World Series is a double-elimination bracket-play format, that is followed by a best of three championship series that ends in Omaha, Nebraska.

Full bracket

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.