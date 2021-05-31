Advertisement

VA man, woman on the run after abducting children from family member’s home

The 2-year-old and 4-month old are safe and not with the suspects
Grayson Co. authorities are looking for a man and woman accused of child abduction.
By Sarah Irby
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Grayson County authorities are asking people to be on the lookout for two fugitives accused of child abduction.

Deputies responded to a home on Highlands Parkway just before midnight. The sheriff’s office said 37-year-old James Steven Armstrong, of Troutdale, and 31-year-old Carly Michelle Mattingly, of Marion, unlawfully entered a family member’s home, where they are accused of assaulting the family member before taking their 2-year-old and 4-month-old boys from the home. The children are safe and no longer with the suspects, who are on the run.

The Smyth County Department of Social Services had previously removed the children from Armstrong and Mattingly and placed them with the family member in Grayson County.

In addition to child abduction, the two are wanted for breaking and entering, domestic assault, and child endangerment. The suspects were last seen driving a white Jeep SUV, potentially a Cherokee or Liberty. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office at 276-773-3241.

The United States Marshal Service is working on the case.

