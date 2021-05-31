Advertisement

Marine Fire & Rescue reminding citizens of water safety

The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Dive Team is always on the lookout for more possible emergencies on busy summer weekends.(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department is always on the lookout for more possible emergencies on Memorial Day, July 4th, and Labor Day Weekend.

With the nicer weather, they’re expecting more boats on the water.

Over the weekend, the department responded to a house fire and a collision between a boat and a jet ski.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but firefighters are urging people to be aware of their surroundings.

“I would tell everybody to make sure you have all your lifejackets on your boat. Be careful of your surroundings, know where you are in relation to shore, other boats, and docks,” says Chief Todd Ohlerick

The department has nine boats, spread out at marinas surrounding the lake in case of an emergency on the lake or the land.

