Memorial Day service held at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Land of the free because of the brave.

That was the theme of a Memorial Day service at Lynchburg’s Monument Terrace Monday.

Dozens of people gathered to honor those who gave their lives for our freedoms.

“They stood guard. They believed in the American way of life and they were willing to die protecting it,” said retired Brig. Gen. Teresa Djuric, U.S. Air Force.

Djuric says all who’ve answered the call have put service before self.

She says Memorial Day is also about the fallen’s families, but it goes beyond one day every year.

“For these families, the spouses, sons and daughters, mothers and fathers, every day is Memorial Day,” said Djuric.

So as summer comes knocking, Djuric reminds us what this unofficial start to the season is all about.

“Congress officially set Memorial Day as the last Monday in May to mark the start of our summer season of fun with a day devoted to the memory of those who perished in the fight for our principles of freedom,” said Djuric.

