Moon passes by Jupiter and Saturn this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - A pretty quiet week in the sky as we head into June but the moon will pass by Jupiter and Saturn in the sky.

Adding Daylight

Over the next week, we will gain only about 8 minutes of daylight. Sunrise will move from 5:54 am to 5:51 am while sunset moves from 8:32 pm to 8:37 pm. This will bring us up to 14 hours and 46 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 14 minutes of darkness.

ISS Viewing (Most Viewable)

Date and Time Time Visible Maximum Height (Degrees above the horizon) Direction it Appears Direction it Disappears Tuesday June 1st, 9:46 pm 5 min 86° above NW above SE Monday May 31st, 10:33 pm 2 min 46° above WNW above SSW

Moon Phases & Next Full Moon:

Moon Phase Date and Time Third Quarter Moon June 2nd, 3:24 am New Moon June 10th, 6:52 am First Quarter Moon June 17th, 11:54 pm Full Moon June 24th, 2:39 pm

June’s Full Moon

June’s full moon is known as the Full Strawberry Moon, the last full moon of spring or the first full moon of summer. The name of the moon comes from the ripening of strawberries that are ready to be gathered. June’s full moon is also known as the Blooming Moon for flowering season, or the Green Corn Moon which means it’s time to tend to young crops.

Interesting Events This Week:

On Monday May 31st, when the waning gibbous moon rises about an hour after midnight, it will be positioned less than a palm’s width below Saturn. Jupiter will be shining to the left of this pair. By sunrise, Jupiter, Saturn, and the moon will all be in the lower sky which will create a neat photo opportunity.

Monday night, the Moon will be near Jupiter and Saturn (Stellarium)

The other event happening this week will be on Friday June 4th. Asteroid 63 Ausonia will be at opposition of the sun. The sun will illuminate the asteroid which will hit its highest point in the sky around midnight local time. You can find the asteroid in the constellation Scorpius.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.