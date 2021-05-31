Advertisement

Multiple people taken to the hospital after crash in Huddleston

One patient was flown by helicopter, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Courtesy Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department
Courtesy Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department(Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Johnson Mountain Road in Huddleston.

Other patients were taken by ground.

