Multiple people taken to the hospital after crash in Huddleston
One patient was flown by helicopter, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUDDLESTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash on Johnson Mountain Road in Huddleston.
One patient was flown by helicopter, according to the Huddleston Volunteer Fire Department.
Other patients were taken by ground.
Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.