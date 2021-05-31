Advertisement

Peak season for small businesses on Smith Mountain Lake

Servers attending to guests at Mango's Bar & Grill
Servers attending to guests at Mango's Bar & Grill(WDBJ)
By Rachel Schneider
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families flocked to Smith Mountain Lake while observing the Memorial Day Holiday, small business owners say they were excited to welcome the rush of customers, while others are still looking for summer staff to keep up.

“Even on a dreary day, it is still kind of the place to go when you’re not on the water,” says Jason Hodnett, General Manager of Mango’s Bar & Grill.

The business’s location makes it a prime spot, but staffing has still been a challenge

During the month of May, Mango’s was closed on Tuesdays to shift hours for employees and keep up with demand on weekends, but the joint is back open seven days a week for their busy season.

“We raised our pay rates, we offered a bonus incentive for people to stay on for 30 to 90 days, that did help us get some people in the door,” explains Hodnett.

Kevin and Sarah Gray, the owners of Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House noticed the traffic pickup last Wednesday, and planned ahead, hiring additional staff.

“When it got a little bit cooler, everybody got coffees and drinks and pastries to take back with them so for us it worked out great no matter what the weather was,” says Kevin Gray. “We’ve got extra staff that we brought in for the weekend, everybody wanted to work, so that’s nice. I know a lot of people are having a hard time finding employees, so having people that want to work makes a big difference.”

Businesses have also noticed an increase in regular customers, as more annual vacationers are moving to the lake, becoming full-time residents.

“Being able to work remotely, people who vacationed here or owned a second home, they’ve kind of left the more urban areas to come to their lake house,” adds Hodnett, who mentions the business is still looking for kitchen and wait staff of all experience levels.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two dead after crash on Route 11 in Botetourt County
Courtesy Moneta Volunteer FD
Crews put out house fire at Smith Mountain Lake
JMU softball advances to College World Series after 7-2 defeat of No. 8 Missouri
One dead, one injured in Bedford County crash
A deadly shooting occurred at a Florida banquet hall early Sunday.
In South Florida, shootings usher in bloody holiday weekend

Latest News

Candidates for the Constitution Party of Virginia collected signatures in Roanoke to qualify...
Constitution Party of VA collects signatures to qualify for November ballot
Dog dies after electrical fire extends to two homes in Danville
The Smith Mountain Lake Marine Volunteer Fire & Rescue and Dive Team is always on the lookout...
Marine Fire & Rescue reminding citizens of water safety
A large mural honoring firefighter Capt. Franklin Williams and other Detroit public employees...
Michigan mural honors those who died from virus