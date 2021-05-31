Peak season for small businesses on Smith Mountain Lake

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As families flocked to Smith Mountain Lake while observing the Memorial Day Holiday, small business owners say they were excited to welcome the rush of customers, while others are still looking for summer staff to keep up.

“Even on a dreary day, it is still kind of the place to go when you’re not on the water,” says Jason Hodnett, General Manager of Mango’s Bar & Grill.

The business’s location makes it a prime spot, but staffing has still been a challenge

During the month of May, Mango’s was closed on Tuesdays to shift hours for employees and keep up with demand on weekends, but the joint is back open seven days a week for their busy season.

“We raised our pay rates, we offered a bonus incentive for people to stay on for 30 to 90 days, that did help us get some people in the door,” explains Hodnett.

Kevin and Sarah Gray, the owners of Smith Mountain Lake Coffee House noticed the traffic pickup last Wednesday, and planned ahead, hiring additional staff.

“When it got a little bit cooler, everybody got coffees and drinks and pastries to take back with them so for us it worked out great no matter what the weather was,” says Kevin Gray. “We’ve got extra staff that we brought in for the weekend, everybody wanted to work, so that’s nice. I know a lot of people are having a hard time finding employees, so having people that want to work makes a big difference.”

Businesses have also noticed an increase in regular customers, as more annual vacationers are moving to the lake, becoming full-time residents.

“Being able to work remotely, people who vacationed here or owned a second home, they’ve kind of left the more urban areas to come to their lake house,” adds Hodnett, who mentions the business is still looking for kitchen and wait staff of all experience levels.

