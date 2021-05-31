Rising teen soccer player’s skill lead her to Florida & national tournament

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Taylor Allen moved to Bradenton, Florida to attend the IMG Academy-- one of the largest, most advanced sports training school in the world.

Last year, a couple of months before her 14th birthday she moved to Florida by herself to chase her dreams to be a professional soccer player.

“And we looked the tuition, we’re like--- ‘Nah, that’s okay’. We didn’t think it was real. But then I went, and I talked to like one of my mentors, and she was like, oh I know somebody that goes there, so we talked to them and they’re like, oh no that’s legit,” said Taylor Allen a rising professional soccer player.

She was a student at Blacksburg Middle School, ran track and played basketball—but there was something about soccer she loved.

“Every day I love to do like there was no time where I was like, I don’t know if I can do this anymore like every single day, it was like I love this I love this like, and I like watch players that were older and like how they made a living out of that and made a career and I was like I want that to be me,” said Taylor.

Her parents say she also participated in Olympic Development Program (ODP) making the District, State, and Regional team. While playing in Florida, her current coach at IMG was there watching and offered Allen an opportunity to come play and train with them.

Allen was then selected as one of the top 18 players in the East Region and also received a scholarship at attend the academy.

“I had to make a decision within two weeks, and I went down to visit the campus and then a week later I was there, living there,” said Allen.

Now at 15, she and her teammates will be competing for a national title this summer in California, then for the finals in North Carolina.

“It can be really hard trying to like mix with each other and, like, our, our playing styles are so different, so we come from all different places. But at the end of the day like we all love it and so we’re willing to do whatever, in order to succeed,” said Allen.

Taylor hopes to play for a major college one day but until then her message to other young female athletes—is never take no as an answer.

“Go for it--- like don’t listen to other people don’t let other sources, like, determine if you’re going go where you want to be or not just focus on yourself and keep just working, And you can get there,” said Allen.

Some of Allen’s favorite players are Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, and Tobin Health. Allen says one thing misses about being home is sitting and eating dinner with her family.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.