Sunny and warmer for Memorial Day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Mostly sunny & warmer for today

Weather turns unsettled by the end of the week

MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY)

High pressure continues to build in and we will see mostly sunny weather for those holiday cookouts.

After a chilly start temperatures will begin warming back into the 70s with the return of sunshine.

After a cool start temperatures climb into the 70s. (WDBJ Weather)

THE WEEK AHEAD

A warmer, southwesterly breeze will nudge temperatures back into the 80s for many areas Tuesday with partly sunny skies. Shower chances remain very low.

High pressure keeps us dry into the middle of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

Another front will enter the Mississippi River Valley by Wednesday delivering an increased cloudiness along with a stray mountain shower. Highs return to the upper 70s to low 80s.

Rain chances increase Wednesday night and the front draws closer to our region by Thursday and Friday bringing even more showers and storms.

Rain and storm return for the end of the week. (WDBJ Weather)

A blocking ridge over Bermuda will keep the weather pattern from moving much. The weekend may also appear unsettled as the front struggles to exit. We’ll know more as we go through the week.

