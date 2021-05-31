VDH reports 146 new COVID cases Monday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 675,538 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Monday, May 31, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 146 from the 675,392 reported Sunday, a smaller increase than the 227 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,133,183 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Sunday, up from the 8,131,532 doses reported Saturday. 54.5% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 44% fully-vaccinated. 66.7% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 55.3% are fully vaccinated. New vaccination numbers for Monday have not yet been released.

Governor Ralph Northam lifted all remaining coronavirus-related distancing and capacity restrictions on May 28.

7,429,354 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Monday, with a 2.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, higher than the 2.5% reported over the weekend.

As of Monday, there were 11,186 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,173 Sunday.

481 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 500 reported Sunday. 56,451 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

