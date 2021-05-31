Woman found shot in Roanoke Sunday night

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman was taken to the hospital after being found shot in the 1100 block of Orange Avenue NW Sunday night with what appeared to be a non-serious injury outside of a business.

Roanoke Police responded at around 9 p.m. to the location for a report of a person who was shot.

Early indications showed that the shooting did not occur at that location. After finding evidence of a shooting in the 600 block of 11th Street NW, officials determined that the two appear to be connected.

No suspects were arrested.

Anyone with helpful tips can contact 540-344-8500 or text to 274637 with “RoanokePD” at the beginning to properly send. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

