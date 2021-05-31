Wreath laying in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - In Lexington, Memorial Day was marked with a small, quiet ceremony.

A wreath was laid at the veterans memorial on Main street by members of the Military Officers Association of America after some remarks.

The more traditional large event wasn’t held this year because of uncertainty over COVID restrictions, but they felt note had to be made of the day.

”Each of us can personally share in the spirits or memory of someone or many who we have known who made this sacrifice,” said Greg Frederick, President of the George Marshall Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America. “Today we set apart this day from all others to honor those who have the cause of America as their supreme choice. You are not and will never be forgotten.”

The association took over sponsorship of the event from the Veterans of Foreign Wars a few years ago.

