5 Democratic candidates for governor to meet for last debate

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Click here to watch the debate at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The five candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Virginia governor are set to meet for the final debate before the June 8 primary.

Del. Lee Carter, Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, former Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe and state Sen. Jennifer McClellan will participate in person at the event Tuesday evening in Newport News.

It will be the fourth time the candidates have met for a televised debate during the nomination contest.

McAuliffe, who is widely seen as the frontrunner in the crowded race, is seeking another term after being in office from 2014-2018. Virginia governors cannot serve consecutive terms.

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

