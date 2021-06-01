59 new COVID cases reported in VA Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 675,597 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Tuesday, June 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 59 from the 675,538 reported Monday, a smaller increase than the 146 new cases reported from Sunday to Monday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 8,205,846 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Tuesday, up from the 8,182,478 doses reported Monday. 54.9% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 44.4% fully-vaccinated. 67.1% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 55.9% are fully vaccinated.

Governor Ralph Northam lifted all remaining coronavirus-related distancing and capacity restrictions May 28.

7,434,632 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Tuesday, with a 2.7% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same as reported Monday.

As of Tuesday, there were 11,194 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,186 Monday.

446 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Tuesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 481 reported Monday. 56,471 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

