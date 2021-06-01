Amherst Co. authorities investigating deadly shooting

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Law enforcement is on the scene of a fatal shooting in Amherst County Tuesday morning.

Sprouse Drive is blocked off at the Jeffrey Loop intersection, with several homes in the area also blocked off by police tape.

There is no word yet how many people were shot or by whom.

WDBJ7 has a reporter on scene. Stay with us for updates.

Law enforcement is investigating following a deadly shooting in the area of Sprouse Drive and Jeffrey Loop. (WDBJ7)

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.